Texas A&M women's tennis team ranked first in Tennis Channel/USTA poll

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is ranked first in the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top 25 announced Wednesday by the United States Tennis Association. The Aggies (30-1) were ranked third in the poll last week. A&M is currently sixth in the ITA rankings behind North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Duke.
The Aggies, who won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles, will learn their NCAA tournament fate at 5:30 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com during the livestreamed selection show.