Texas A&M women's tennis team pushes win streak to 10 with 6-1 victory over Vanderbilt

There was something that just didn’t sit right with the Texas A&M women’s tennis team after losing to then-No. 4 California 4-3 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 11 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Aggies believed they should have won and have carried a chip on their shoulder ever since.

The extra motivation has led to 10 straight victories, including Friday’s 6-1 win over Vanderbilt for A&M’s fifth straight win to open Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (19-1, 5-0) haven’t let an opponent score more than two team points in a match over the winning streak.

“I feel like we’ve kind of used it as fuel and motivation to get better every day, and at the end of the day, we’ve got a lot of really good tennis players,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We’re strong in every position and have girls that are competing for every single point. Teams are having to come up with something special just to keep up with us.”

Senior Tatiana Makarova continued to lead A&M on Friday. Ranked third in doubles with Jayci Goldsmith, the duo defeated No. 78 Anna Ross and Yufei Long 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches. The Aggies then took the doubles point thanks to a 6-1 win by No. 27 Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine over Vanderbilt’s Marcella Cruz and Anessa Lee at No. 2 doubles.

The Aggies are 17-0 when wining the doubles point.

“Winning that doubles points sets the tone there,” Weaver said. “I believe we’ve won it all but one time this year, which is pretty impressive. I often times call the doubles point a crapshoot that could go either way. The fact that we’re 19-1 in the doubles point is pretty impressive.”

Makarova later clinched the team victory by sending one of her blistering serves past 64th-ranked Lee at No 2 singles to compete the 6-4, 6-3 victory. It marked Makarova’s fifth consecutive singles victory over a ranked opponent.

“There’s always multiple ways you can win the match,” Makarova said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be amazing tennis, so that definitely gives me a lot of confidence from winning.”

The native of Moscow has played well during a trying time in her home region of the world. While the war in Ukraine rages on, communication into the country has at times been difficult for Makarova, she said.

“It’s been tough, the first week after everything was happening,” she said. “Right now it’s not great, but [I hope] it doesn’t get worse. My parents are healthy and well and we are communicating every day.”

Weaver said Makarova has continued to lead the Aggies despite the troubling events at home.

“Tatiana is a strong girl, and she’s done a great job of begin able to compartmentalize everything,” he said. “One thing that we tell the girls is that once you come out to the tennis courts, there’s nothing that you can do other than focus on playing good tennis.”

No. 41 Branstine was the first to pick up a single point for the Aggies, defeating No. 46 Ross 6-3, 6-3 at No 1 singles. No. 80 Stoiana added A&M’s third point with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Holly Staff on the third line.

“We get the doubles point, and a few girls really take care of business, and it really puts a lot of scoreboard pressure on the other team,” Weaver said. “When you look up and your teammates are taking care of business, it gives you confidence.”

After Makarova’s clinching win, her third of the season, Goldsmith defeated Marcella Cruz 6-4, 6-4 on the fourth line. Makarova was keeping an eye on her teammate’s score, hoping to get the bragging rights of the clinching win, she said.

A&M rounded out its points with Katya Townsend’s 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dasha Kourkina on the sixth line.

Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-4) scored its lone point with Amy Stevens’ 6-3, 7-5 win over Gianna Pielet at No. 5 singles.

A&M will carry its win streak into another home match against Kentucky at noon Sunday.

“It’s really nice and really pumping that, regardless of us winning 4-0 and clinching, we were still able to not dip down and just continue strong and win 6-1,” Makarova said.

