Texas A&M women's tennis team picked to finish second in SEC, Aggie men sixth

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference and the Aggie men are picked sixth in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll announced Wednesday.

Georgia tops the SEC women’s poll with 192 points followed by A&M (175), Florida (170), South Carolina (146), Tennessee (144), LSU (121), Auburn (112), Ole Miss (99) and Vanderbilt (95). Arkansas and Mississippi State tied for 10th with Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri rounding out the poll.

On the men’s side, defending national champion Florida is picked to win the SEC followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Vanderbilt.

The Aggie women will open the spring dual-match season with a Sunday doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center against McNeese State at noon and Tarleton State at 4 p.m.

A&M’s men will compete in the Sherwood Intercollegiate on Saturday-Monday in Thousand Oaks, California. They will play their first dual match at Arizona State at 2 p.m. next Wednesday.