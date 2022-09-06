Texas A&M women's tennis team opens season with five individual rankings

The Texas A&M women’s tennis teams has five players or doubles tandems in the preseason individual ITA rankings announced Tuesday led by ninth-ranked senior Carson Branstine.

Sophomore Mary Stoiana is ranked 58th in singles, and graduate Jayci Goldsmith is No. 109. Branstine and Goldsmith are No. 21 in doubles, and Mia Kupres is ranked ninth among freshman/newcomers to begin the season.

A&M will open the season at the ITA Texas Regional Championships on Sept. 22 in Fort Worth. Part of the team also is scheduled to compete at the Wolfpack Invitational in Cary, North Carolina, beginning that day.