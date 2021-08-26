Texas A&M women's tennis team names new volunteer assistant coach

Eagle staff report
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team has added Bjorn Thomson as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Thursday.
Thomson recently played for the Aggie men’s team. He and partner Juan Carlos Aguilar earned ITA All-America honors in doubles and finished the season ranked ninth nationally after going 13-10 with eight victories over ranked opponents.
Thomson, who began his college career at Texas Tech from 2016-20, is pursuing a master’s degree in sport and fitness administration and management at A&M.
