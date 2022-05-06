Texas A&M women's tennis team makes quick work of Islanders, advances to face Baylor

The seventh-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis opened the NCAA tournament with the same domination it showed during the regular season. The Aggies made quick work of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders with a 4-0 victory on Friday afternoon at the George Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (31-1) got a pair of 6-1 victories in doubles from 47th-ranked junior Carson Branstine-freshman Mary Stoiana and Renee McBryde-Gianna Pielet to take a 1-0 lead. A&M senior Tatiana Makarova, freshman Jeanette Mireles and Stoiana followed with straight-set victories in singles as the Aggies clinched the team victory in less than 90 minutes.

“We talked about bringing it in the doubles point like we always do,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “We won the first 15 points in the doubles out there, which I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that happen before. That’s pretty impressive there. Corpus Christi has now only lost four matches all year and two of them were to us.”

A&M was just as impressive in singles, losing only two games in the three deciding matches that finished within a minute of each other. The 74th-ranked Stoiana grabbed a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Camille Townsend on the third line; 24th-ranked Makarova took a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Mariya Shumeika on the second line; and Mireles ended the match with a 6-0, 6-0 romp over Kateryna Rublevska on the sixth line.

“We all [clinched] pretty much at the same time,” Mireles said. “It was just really cool to have gotten to experience it all together.”

A&M defeated the Islanders 7-0 earlier in the season as part of five straight 7-0 victories to start the season. A&M-Corpus Christi, which ends at 22-4, was the Southland Conference champion with its other losses coming against Rice and Northwestern State.

“They are a good team,” Weaver said “We really played them well despite the final team score. It was actually a lot more competitive when we played them a few months ago, whereas we really took it to them out there today. I’m very pleased, and we had a really nice crowd out there.”

The crowd expects to be bigger for A&M’s second-round match against former conference rival Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.

Baylor (16-8) defeated Washington 4-2 in Friday’s first match to advance to the second round for the 13th straight time.

“It’s tough to win, especially against an opponent like Washington,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said on the school’s website. “We have a history of 4-3 matches. We were fully aware that they’re a well-coached team. They’re disciplined. This was not going to be easy.”

The Aggies have won 22 straight since a 4-3 loss to California at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. A&M improved to 19-0 at home with the victory, extending the school record for most victories.

“We didn’t think about what [A&M-Corpus Christi had] done and their accomplishments,” Mireles said. “We just did what we needed to do and how we needed to play.”

NOTES — A&M is in the second round for the 17th time. ... Stoiana’s 31st singles victory of the year moved her into a tie for eighth best in school history. ... Baylor’s doubles team of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero are ranked seventh in the country.

Aggie men advance to second round

WACO — The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team opened the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 victory over Tulsa on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Aggies (22-13) advance to face No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner moving on to the Sweet 16.

A&M won the doubles point and took a quick 2-0 lead thanks to Raphael Perot’s 6-0, 6-3 victory over Stefan Hampe at No. 2 singles. But the Golden Hurricane (15-12) dug in from there as four of the remaining five singles matches went to third sets. Guido Marson and Giulio Perego eventually won their matches to give the Aggies the team victory, Perego clinching it with a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (3) decision over Adham Gaber.

“It was a close match,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “The score doesn’t indicate how close it was. We were in trouble on some courts, and thankfully Giulio was able to raise his game a little bit and win that tiebreaker in the third set. Otherwise we could have been out here for a while. It easily could have been a 4-3 match.”

