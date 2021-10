HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won 4 of 6 singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles matches at the Rice Invitational on Thursday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. A&M’s Gianna Pielet, Isa Di Laura, Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman won singles matches, while Renee McBryde-Pielet and Mireles-Elise Robbins won in doubles. The tournament will continue Friday and finish Saturday.