Texas A&M women's tennis team goes 3-6 on second day of Baylor tournament

WACO — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 2-1 against Arkansas in doubles and 1-5 in singles against Tulsa on Friday at the H-E-B Invitational at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

In doubles, A&M’s Kayal Gownder and Isa Di Laura beat Arkansas’ Grace O’Donnell and Kelly Keller 6-3, and Renee McBryde and Jeanette Mireles beat Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice 7-6 (6).

Mireles earned the Aggies’ only victory in singles, beating Tulsa’s No. 74 Laia Conde Monfort 6-1, 6-4.

A&M is 9-9 at the tournament after opening it Thursday with a 6-3 showing against Arizona.

The tournament will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday and conclude starting at the same time Sunday.