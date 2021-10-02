 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's tennis team goes 3-6 on second day of Baylor tournament
0 comments

Texas A&M women's tennis team goes 3-6 on second day of Baylor tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WACO — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 2-1 against Arkansas in doubles and 1-5 in singles against Tulsa on Friday at the H-E-B Invitational at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

In doubles, A&M’s Kayal Gownder and Isa Di Laura beat Arkansas’ Grace O’Donnell and Kelly Keller 6-3, and Renee McBryde and Jeanette Mireles beat Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice 7-6 (6).

Mireles earned the Aggies’ only victory in singles, beating Tulsa’s No. 74 Laia Conde Monfort 6-1, 6-4.

A&M is 9-9 at the tournament after opening it Thursday with a 6-3 showing against Arizona.

The tournament will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday and conclude starting at the same time Sunday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert