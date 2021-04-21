 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's tennis team gets past Auburn in SEC quarterfinals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-seeded and 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team beat sixth-seeded and 20th-ranked Auburn 4-2 on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

A&M (18-6) advanced to face seventh-seeded South Carolina in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday. The championship match is set for 9 a.m. Friday.

The Aggies won the doubles point and got singles victories from Renee McBryde on the fifth line and Katya Townsend on the third line to build a 3-0 lead over the Tigers. But Auburn (13-8) rallied for a pair of victories on the second and fourth lines to cut A&M’s lead to 3-2.

Riley McQuaid then clinched the team victory for A&M, beating Anastasia Astakhova 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

