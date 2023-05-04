Texas A&M graduate Jayci Goldsmith can’t thank the NCAA enough for granting student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

“I would take a sixth year if I could, honestly,” Goldsmith said. “I just love the game, and I love it here in Aggieland.”

Goldsmith has made the most of every moment since stepping on campus. She is 113-42 in singles and is 120-47 in doubles, owning the school record for doubles wins.

“It’s very rare that a student-athlete comes through and has four very, very high levels of performing,” A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “Generally speaking 99% of the time, someone will have an off year, but that was not the case with Jayci. She’s had an unbelievable career in singles and doubles and has been a great leader. It’s just remarkable that every single day she brings a positive attitude to the team, and it just truly carries over to everyone on our team.”

Goldsmith’s nickname is “Joy,” and her biography in A&M’s media guide says outgoing best describes her off the court, though Weaver would include what happens on the court.

“She’s just a great kid that really embraced all the hard work we do and did it with a smile on her face the whole time,” Weaver said. “One of my corny things I always tell the girls is in order to be successful in what you’re doing you have to be happy, and Jayci is just a happy person.”

Goldsmith and the Aggies have had plenty to smile about.

A&M (27-2) won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for a second straight year and is the No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament. The Aggies also are hosting first- and second-round matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center. SMU (16-8) will play Baylor (16-13) at 10 a.m. Friday, while A&M will play Quinnipiac (15-8) at 1 p.m. with the winners meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A&M needs to win three matches to reach the NCAA Championship for a second straight year.

“It’s my last year, so I’m giving it my all,” Goldsmith said. “I feel like there is a little bit of pressure because we’re ranked [second] and people expect us to go that far.”

Goldsmith has done her part. She leads the team in doubles victories this season at 28-8, and she’s 29-8 in singles, trailing only sophomore Mary Stoiana (35-5).

“I actually think her play as gotten better,” Weaver said. “I’ve definitely seen my share of senioritis over the years, but that has not been the case with Jayci. Honestly, this might be the best season she’s had, and she’s had some remarkable seasons here. A consistent winner and very few days where she hasn’t played at a high level.”

Goldsmith is ranked 108th in singles and 22nd in doubles with graduate Salma Ewing.

“I feel like I am playing well right now,” Goldsmith said. “I feel like I’ve developed more every year. Now I’ve started to play smarter on the court, and I’ve developed my game mentally as I’ve gotten older.”

Goldsmith has always been highly competitive, said Sudanwa Sitaram, who was her junior coach and has continued to tutor her in the summers.

“Jayci hates to lose. She absolutely hates to lose,” Sitaram said. “From the first day I saw her, that’s something that came naturally to her, which not a lot of people have. I think that’s one of her biggest assets.”

Goldsmith is fearless on the court, said Sitaram, who was a former Big 12 Conference singles champion with Texas and currently is director for high performance at Austin’s Polo Tennis and Fitness Club along with the being a volunteer assistant coach for the Texas men’s team.

“She goes big [on the court] almost every time,” Sitaram said. “That’s something a lot of kids when they play tennis, they get nervous and they get tight and they back off and they slow things down, but that’s never the case with her. She’s fearless, and she absolutely goes for it.”

The last two years have been special for Goldsmith.

“Last year was super fun, because it was the first time for everything,” Goldsmith said. “First time we ever got to pick out a [championship] ring. First time to win SECs. This year, it is more expected of us, but it still has been so much fun, and I have new teammates.”

Goldsmith would like to add a memory or two to a list that’s already impressive.

In Goldsmith’s freshman season, the 18th-ranked Aggies upset ninth-ranked Texas 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Austin. Goldsmith teamed with Tatiana Makarova to win the deciding doubles match, and the 75th-ranked Goldsmith was leading 38th-ranked Anna Turati 7-5, 3-1 in singles when the match was decided.

Last year, Goldsmith played an integral part in A&M’s 7-0 victory at seventh-ranked Georgia. Goldsmith and Makarova clinched the doubles point, and unranked Goldsmith got a straight-set victory over 71st-ranked Meg Kowalski as A&M was in the process of replacing the defending SEC champions. It was extra special because A&M had lost the last four matches to the Bulldogs, all by 4-0 scores. The Aggies then made up for lost time by beating Georgia again 4-0 for the SEC tournament title.

“Just the celebration was awesome,” Goldsmith said.

The 5-foot-7 left-hander plans to keep playing when her collegiate career is over — it just won’t be competitively. Her plans include returning home and working for Stryker Medical Sales in Austin.

“I’m from small town Dripping Springs, and I’m a Texas girl at heart,” Goldsmith said.