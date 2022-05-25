The Texas A&M women’s team finished the season ranked seventh in the final ITA rankings of the year. A&M also finished fifth in the final Tennis Channel/USTA rankings. The Aggies went 33-2, won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. They set a school record for victories in a single season and swept the conference titles for the first time.
Texas A&M women's tennis team finishes seventh in ITA national rankings
