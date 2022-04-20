Texas A&M women's tennis team enters SEC tournament with target on back

Texas A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver operates on a calm, jovial level through most of his day, so he says the fact that he still remembers how his sixth-ranked Aggies lost their ITA National Team Indoor Championship opener to No. 4 California carries some weight in his mind.

But had the Aggies not suffered that loss — their only of the season — both Weaver and senior Tatiana Makarova believe they couldn’t have formulated the record-breaking season that followed.

A&M (27-1, 13-0) wrapped up a perfect run through the Southeastern Conference with a 4-0 win at Missouri on Sunday and also reached the program’s single-season record in victories. It’s the first time A&M finished an unblemished conference schedule since the advent of dual matches in 1980, and it was their 18th straight victory, a streak that dates to the 4-3 loss to Cal on Feb. 11 in Madison, Wisconsin.

“When we had that one loss, we realized that, yes, we played a top five team and we barely lost against them and [it was] really unfortunate,” Makarova said. “We saw where our level was at, and it was the beginning of the semester and the season. After that, we realized how successful we can be if we show up every single day.”

The match featured a controversial call when the Aggies’ potential match-winning point was first ruled out by the opponent then later recanted. The official only saw the first call, and the match resumed with Cal ultimately winning to advance at the national indoor tournament.

A&M responded by winning two consolation matches at the ITA event, three more nonconference matches at them then opening its perfect conference run. Now the Aggies will enter the SEC tournament as the top seed with their first match coming against either Vanderbilt or Ole Miss in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday in Gainesville, Florida.

Over A&M’s current run, the Aggies have wins over No. 17 Old Dominion, No. 10 Southern California, No. 13 Florida, No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Auburn. The final two were both 7-0 shutouts.

“I knew going into the season this could be a special year, and I really believe that we could win the national title,” Weaver said.

It’s been a special season so far. This year’s squad surpassed the 26-4 record achieved by the 2013 squad that finished as the national runner-up, losing to Stanford 4-3 in the NCAA tournament’s championship match.

Makarova, ranked No. 18 in singles, knows that more hardware is within the Aggies’ reach.

“I think our coaches have been setting us up for success and saying that this is what we can accomplish,” she said. “We’ve got to believe it, and we truly do believe we are going to win NCAAs.”

Makarova, one of five seniors on the squad, could claim her 100th career singles victory at the SEC tournament. She also is A&M’s third-winningest player in doubles with 105 wins.

Depth has separated this edition of the Aggies. Makarova has been able to dominate the second line behind No. 16 Carson Branstine, a transfer from Virginia, who joined the team in January and immediately took over No. 1 singles. Branstine is 13-6 overall, including 11-5 against nationally ranked opponents this season.

At the back end, senior Katya Townsend has held down No. 6 singles. Townsend was a former top-line player for the Aggies before suffering injuries. She is 10-5 in singles this season.

“I feel like against any team we play, we have a minimum 50% chance of winning, and a lot of positions, we’ve got a much stronger chance than that,” Weaver said. “But I feel like no matter what team we play, if we play good tennis, we’re going to be in an excellent position at every position.”

A&M will try to add the conference tournament title to its regular-season championship beginning Friday.

“We definitely have a target on our back somewhat,” Weaver said. “Going in as the No. 1 seed is always a nice feeling, and, yeah, we’re really going to have to be ready for battle.”

