Texas A&M women's tennis team enjoys perfect day in singles at Rice Invitational

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team went 7-0 in singles Friday during the second day of the Rice Invitational at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

While A&M struggled to an 0-4 record in doubles, the Aggies ran through their singles matches against players from SMU, Houston and Texas-Arlington as A&M’s No. 108 Katya Townsend, Jeanette Mireles, Gianna Pielet, Isa Di Laura, Elise Robbins, Ellie Pittman and Renee McBryde each won matches.

The round-robin tournament will end Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.