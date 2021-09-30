 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's tennis team earns six victories to open H-E-B Invitational

WACO — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won six matches including all three doubles matches Thursday to open play at the H-E-B Invitationals at the Hurd Tennis Center.

In doubles matches against Arizona, A&M’s Kayal Gownder and Elise Robbins beat Arizona’s Khim Iglupas and Mary Grace Armistead 6-2. Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman beat. Belen Nevenhoven and Salma Ziouti 6-2, and Isa Di Laura and Renee McBryde beat Kirsten Prelle and Parker Fry 6-4.

A&M went 3-3 against Arizona in singles with Mireles, McBryde and Di Laura winning their matches.

The tournament will continue at 9 a.m. Friday with matches also set for Saturday and Sunday.

