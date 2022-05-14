Texas A&M women's tennis team cruises by Vanderbilt to reach NCAA quarterfinals

Vanderbilt kept getting better this season, but so did Texas A&M.

The Aggie women’s tennis team beat Vanderbilt three straight times, saving the best for last with a 4-0 victory Saturday at the George Mitchell Tennis Center that sends A&M to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships for the second time in school history.

A&M’s Carson Branstine clinched the match with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Anna Ross at No. 1 singles. Branstine dropped her racquet and turned to acknowledge the crowd while the junior transfer from Virginia was joined by her teammates.

“It definitely was special,” Branstine said. “It was the last home match of the season, and I’m new to this. I’m new to the Aggie family. Seeing the crowd and how locked in they are to my match and how badly they want you to do well is really, really special. You don’t get that at any other program, especially for tennis.”

A&M (33-1) finished the season 21-0 at home, helping fuel a record-setting run that included the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles along with most victories for a season.

“We had high hopes going into the season, but I don’t think anyone would have thought we’d be 33-1 right now,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “We definitely thought we could win the conference, and we definitely thought we’d have a shot at winning a national title, but to be in the position we are now ....”

A&M will play second-seeded Oklahoma (30-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois.

The Aggies roll into the quarterfinals off a dominating performance over Vanderbilt (18-10), which was the lone unseeded team to reach the Sweet 16 thanks to a 4-2 victory at 10th-seeded Ohio State. The Commodores lost 6-1 to the Aggies on March 18 at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the regular season and again lost to A&M 4-2 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals at Florida on April 22.

A&M dominated doubles play on the top two lines in the first two meetings, winning 23 of 29 games, but Saturday the Commodores’ top teams were much more competitive. A&M senior Renee McBryde and freshman Gianna Pielet breezed to a 6-1 victory on the third line over Dasha Kourkina and MaryAnn Rompf. Branstine and freshman Mary Stoiana stepped up to clinch the doubles point as the 46th-ranked duo grabbed a 6-4 victory over Marcella Cruz and Anessa Lee on the second line. It was a pivotal victory, because the No. 1 doubles match was tied at 5 between A&M’s sixth-ranked senior Jayci Goldsmith-graduate Tatiana Makarova and Vanderbilt’s 37th-ranked Ross-Holly Staff.

Singles was somewhat anticlimactic. Goldsmith cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Cruz on the fourth line and 74th-ranked Stoiana defeated 87th-ranked Lee 6-2, 6-2 on the third line. That pushed A&M’s lead to 3-0, and the race was on to see if eighth-ranked Branstine or Pielet on the fifth line would clinch the match since both had won their first sets. Vanderbilt’s Kourkina, with a 20-2 record, won three straight games to even the match with Pielet, but Branstine ended any hope of miraculous comeback by the Commodores.

“We were looking good in all the spots, but I was definitely relieved when Carson got the clinch to make it 4-0,” Weaver said.

Branstine also was relieved. She had lost the only point in a 4-1 loss to Baylor last weekend in the second round, falling 6-3, 6-2 to unranked Isabella Harvison.

“I was happy for Carson,” Weaver said. “She had a rough go in that last match against Baylor, so it was nice for her today to get that clinch. There’s nothing like a good clinch win to make you feel good about yourself.”

Branstine, despite being the team’s highest-ranked player, had clinched only three matches this season.

“I definitely embraced it,” Branstine said. “I like those kind of things and that kind of pressure. I think it’s positive pressure, and it just makes me want to fight even harder for my match and my team. It was exciting. I haven’t been able to get a lot of clinches this season since my teammates win so fast and have been doing so great. So that was fun today. I’m glad I could do that.”

It also was a special day for Weaver, a dominant player at A&M in his own right from 1990-94.

“It was an amazing crowd,” Weaver said. “I was a little bit worried with the heat and graduation and our baseball team doing so well. To have that big of crowd is just amazing. I was telling the girls in the locker room, I had chills up my spine when I saw everyone gradually starting to feed in at game time and hearing the crowd roar. I was so proud of the girls, and just being an Aggie myself, it’s just an amazing, amazing feeling.”

A&M has won 24 straight matches since dropped a 4-3 decision to California on Feb. 11 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

“We were a little unfortunate how that played out,” Weaver said. “We kind of used that Cal-Berkeley match as fuel, kind of a chip on our shoulder, and I think it actually has made us stronger.”

• NOTES — A&M won the doubles point for the 32nd time this season. ... A&M is the lone SEC team remaining in the tournament. “[They] showed why they were the best team in the SEC this year,” Vanderbilt coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “I’m very proud of the way our team competed and conducted themselves this postseason. We went up against the league’s best and came up just short with super competitive doubles matches at one and two and opportunities everywhere in four of the six singles. The amount of improvement this group has made from early March to now is remarkable.” ... Oklahoma’s losses were 4-2 to top-seeded North Carolina in the ITA Indoor Championship and 4-2 to fourth-seeded Texas three weeks ago in the Big 12 Conference tournament title match. ... Several A&M players were fighting colds when they played Vanderbilt in the SEC tourney. “Beating a team three times in a year is definitely a tricky one,” Weaver said. “I was pleased to play Vanderbilt. It was a team we were familiar with and a team that I just thought we were better than.” ... A&M defeated Miami in its last quarterfinal appearance at nationals in 2013.

