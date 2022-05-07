Texas A&M women's tennis team breezes by Baylor into the Sweet 16

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost at No. 1 singles, but it mattered little as the seventh-seeded Aggies rolled past Baylor 4-1 in NCAA tournament second-round action Saturday afternoon at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (32-1) added another notch to the program’s record number of victories in a season, advancing to the super regionals for the third straight time. A&M will play the winner of Sunday’s match between Vanderbilt and 10th-seeded Ohio State next Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The super regional round was adopted in 2019. Previously, the 16 second-round winners advanced to final site.

A&M looked ready for nationals against the Bears (16-9). The Aggies grabbed the doubles point when sixth-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova beat seventh-ranked Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj 6-4 on the top line.

Baylor couldn’t overcome the 1-0 deficit because of A&M’s depth in singles.

The teams split points on the top lines. A&M’s 24th-ranked Makarova defeated Alicia Herrero Linana 6-3, 6-2 on the second line, but that was offset 10 minutes later by Baylor’s unranked Isabella Harvison knocking off eighth-ranked junior Carson Branstine 6-3, 6-2.

Baylor’s victory only served to help the Bears avoid a shutout because A&M was in good shape at Nos. 3, 4 and 6 singles.

A&M’s Mary Stoiana defeated Baylor’s Mel Krywoj 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, leaving fellow freshman Jeanette Mireles and Goldsmith, a senior, to decide who would clinch. It was Mireles finishing off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Paula Baranano at No. 6 singles. She also clinched Friday’s 4-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“When you’re winning that decisively at No. 6, I think it sends a good message to the rest of the team,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “It takes a little bit of pressure off everyone.”

A&M, which stretched its winning streak to 23 straight matches, has had only a pair of 4-3 close calls since dropping a 4-3 match to California in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 11.

“We’re a far better team right now than we were back in January and February,” Weaver said. “That’s kind of one of our big mottos all throughout the [season]. I think the girls may get tired of hearing of it, but it’s ‘let’s get better today.’ I think that’s showing right now. We’ve done a great job of bringing it every day.”

Makarova, a graduate, led the way against Baylor. She teamed up with Goldsmith to beat their highest ranked opponent of the season, then Makarova beat Baylor’s only ranked player in singles in impressive fashion, winning the last nine games to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead.

“Everything was working [past] the mid first set,” Makarova said. “She has a little bit different game style than I normally play against, so it took a little bit of time to adjust. I’d say after 4-3 when I won deuce point, I got a little bit more confidence.”

A&M’s confidence showed in doubles as the Aggies won the point for the 31st time this year. A&M senior Renee McBryde and freshman Gianna Pielet defeated Paula Baranano and Anita Sahdiieva 6-3 in a matchup of unranked teams on the third line. Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina and Harvison were holding their own with A&M’s 47th-ranked Branstine and Stoiana at 5-5 on the second line when Goldsmith and Makarova clinched the doubles point.

“I think the doubles was they key,” Weaver said. “They have a very strong No. 1 team that we haven’t had a lot of success with, so to get that one there really, really made a really big difference. I think it kind of took the sails out of them a little bit.”

Other than Havison’s upset in singles, the only damage the Bears did was Sahdiieva grabbing a 7-6 victory in the first set on the fifth line thanks to a 15-13 tiebreaker over Pielet.

“Tough match today,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “Doubles point was pretty close. Credit to A&M. They played a great match.”

Baylor, which beat Washington 4-2 on Friday, had a trio of 4-3 losses during the season, a pair to ranked teams.

“They’re a very talented team,” Weaver said, “so to beat them that decisively was very impressive for our group. We’re just a really confident team that’s playing at a high level right now.”

Branstine didn’t get a confidence boost Saturday as her record in singles fell to 16-7.

“That match definitely took me off-guard,” Weaver said. “We were highly favored there at the one singles. Carson’s had a great year. I’m not so sure what happened out there. The good thing with Carson is she’s responded very well all season when she comes off a loss.”

Branstine was working on her serve in the 93-degree heat as Weaver spoke to the media after the match.

The heat index was 103 when the match ended, but it didn’t slow down A&M.

“I guess heat is always a factor when you play in Texas,” said Makarova, who is from Russia. “Honestly, I believe in our preparation and how we train. We always practice about this time of day, and we’re always in the gym. I trust the process that I will be able to push myself to the limits when it’s this hot.”

Mireles, who improved to 18-8 in singles, had to push herself to get back in the lineup after missing 11 straight Southeastern Conference matches.

“I played her in the conference finals [against Georgia], and she did fine there,” Weaver said. “She really, really came out ready to go this weekend.”

It was the fourth time Mireles has clinched a match in her young career.

• NOTES — A&M didn’t play Baylor during the regular season this year, but the Bears won 5-2 at the Mitchell Center last year. ... A&M lost in the Sweet 16 to Florida State last year and to Vanderbilt in 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

Texas A&M 4, Baylor 1

Singles: Isabella Harvison, Baylor, def. No. 8 Carson Branstine 6-3, 6-2; No. 24 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. No. 108 Alicia Herrero Linana 6-3, 6-0; No. 74 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. Mel Krywoj 6-3, 6-1; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Alina Shcherbinina 6-4, 5-3, DNF; Gianna Pielet, A&M, vs. Anita Sahdiieva 6-7 (15-13), DNF; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, def. Paula Baranano 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: No. 6 Goldsmith-Makarova, A&M, def. No. 7 Herrero Linana-Krywoj 6-4; No. 47 Branstine-Stoiana, A&M, vs. Harvison-Shcherbinina 5-5, DNF; Renee McBryde-Pielet, A&M, def. Baranano-Sahdiieva 6-3

Order of finish: D3, D1, S2, S1, S3, S6