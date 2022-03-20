Texas A&M women's tennis team blast Kentucky; Aggie men fall on the road

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point to Kentucky, but the Aggies dominated singles for a 6-1 Southeastern Conference victory Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Kentucky (12-7, 0-6) grabbed the doubles point when Carlota Molina and Florencia Urrutia defeated A&M’s Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet 6-4. But A&M (20-1, 6-0) breezed through singles, winning five of the matches in straight sets to top off in the school’s best record after 21 matches.

“We have a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum going right now,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “Our team is on a hot streak and we should have a lot of confidence in ourselves.”

A&M’s straight-set victories were by 41st-ranked Carson Branstine, 37th-ranked Tatiana Makarova, 80th-ranked Mary Stoiana, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend. A&M’s Gianna Pielet lost her first set at No. 5 singles, but bounced back for an 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“Part of the reason why we have been so successful is that we push each other every single day,” A&M senior Townsend said. “We are super competitive with one another, which prepares us to come out and play each week.”

Aggie men fall on the road: LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 13th-ranked Kentucky men’s tennis team handed 22nd-ranked Texas A&M a 6-1 loss Sunday at the Boone Tennis Complex.

Kentucky (13-4, 4-1) swept doubles play and continued to dominate in singles. A&M’s lone point came from freshman Luke Casper, who beat Kentucky’s Jonathan Sorbo 6-2, 6-1. Casper (10-2) is the first Aggie to reach double-digit victories this season. The Aggies (14-8, 3-1) return home for four matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center, starting with a doubleheader Friday with Prairie View A&M at noon and fourth-ranked Tennessee at 6 p.m. On Sunday, A&M will face No. 8 Georgia at 1 p.m., followed by UTSA at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.