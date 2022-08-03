 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M women's tennis team announces 2022-23 schedule

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host one fall tournament and 14 spring dual matches at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2022-23 season, the Aggies announced Wednesday.

A&M will open the season at the North Carolina State Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 22-25 while also competing in the ITA Texas Regional Championships in Fort Worth. The Aggies also will host the A&M Fall Invitational on Oct. 21-23. The SEC Championships will be held in Fayetteville, Ark., on April 19-23 with the NCAA tournament in May.

