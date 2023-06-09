The Texas A&M women’s tennis team has added University of Texas transfer Nicole Khirin who was the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year last season.

Khirin, who is from Rishon LeZion, Israel, was the Big 12’s champion at No. 1 singles. She was 16-6 in the spring at No. 1 singles. She also played doubles, picking up 12 victories on the third line.

“We are beyond excited to announce the signing of Nicole Khirin,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said in a release. “She comes in with a wealth of experience from having an excellent freshman year at the University of Texas and performing at the very highest level on the professional circuit. With her addition to our roster, the sky is the limit for the success of our program going into the 2023-2024 season.”

Khirin helped Texas reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament where it lost to eventual champ North Carolina, 4-2. The 74th-ranked Khirin lost to eighth-ranked Reese Brantmeier 6-2, 7-5. In doubles, Khirin teamed up with Malaika Rapolu to defeat North Carolina’s Reese Brantmeier and Reilly Tran 6-4 to help the Longhorns win the doubles point.

Khirin joins an A&M team that also reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the second straight year. The Aggies have to replace graduate Salma Ewing, senior Jayci Goldsmith and senior Carson Branstine who was lost to a season-ending injury in March.