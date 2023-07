The No. 3 ranked junior player in the world Lucciana Perez will be joining the A&M women's tennis team in 2023-24, according to head coach Mark Weaver on Friday.

The incoming freshman joins the Aggies from Lima, Peru, and has competed in multiple junior grand slams and recently reached the singles final at the French Open junior championships.

Along with her No. 3 ranking, Perez is also rated as the No. 1 player in South America by the International Tennis Federation.