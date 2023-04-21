The Texas A&M tennis teams each advanced to the semifinals at their respective Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday.

The second-ranked Aggie women had little trouble getting past Vanderbilt 4-1 to set up a semifinal meeting with No. 17 Florida at noon Saturday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Meanwhile in Auburn, Alabama, the 21st-ranked Aggie men stayed on a hot streak by putting away No. 6 South Carolina 4-2 at the Yarbrough Tennis Center to advance to the semifinals and a 3 p.m. Saturday matchup with No. 9 Tennessee (21-6).

Eighth-seeded Vanderbilt (15-11) put up a fight in doubles, but the top-seeded A&M women clinched the doubles point with Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles outlasting Bridget Stammel and Anessa Lee 7-5 on the third line.

The Aggies (26-1) then built their lead to 3-0 with singles victories from No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith at No. 4 singles and No. 73 Salma Ewing at No. 2. The Commodores stayed in the match with No. 34 Celia-Belle Mohr’s 6-2, 6-4 upset of No. 2 Mary Stoiana at No. 1 singles, but Daria Smetannikov clinched the team victory for A&M with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Amy Stevens on the fifth line.

“It was a very hard-fought victory today,” A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “I was really impressed with No. 3 doubles as [Vanderbilt’s] three doubles had only lost once all year, and that win clinched the point. I think having a match under our belt will help us tomorrow as we play a very good Florida team.”

A&M beat Florida 5-2 on March 3 in Gainesville, Florida, to begin its run to a second straight SEC regular-season title with a 13-0 conference record. With Friday’s victory, the Aggie women have won 18 straight overall and 30 straight against SEC opponents. They also have won 54 straight outdoor matches.

The fifth-seeded Aggie men had a tougher time Friday after surviving late Thursday night for a 4-3 victory over 12th-seeded Vanderbilt.

Against fourth-seeded South Carolina, A&M (18-10) lost a tight doubles point then began rallying in singles with victories from No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand, Matthis Ross and JC Roddick for a 3-1 lead. The Gamecocks (19-6) got a point from No. 17 Connor Thomson at No. 2 singles, but Guido Marson clinched the team victory with his 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over No. 125 James Story at No. 3 singles.