Texas A&M women’s tennis team's recruiting class ranked second nationally

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team’s recruiting class for 2021 was ranked second nationally in this week’s Tennis Recruiting Network spring rankings.

A&M’s class of 2021 includes El Paso’s Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana of Southbury, Connecticut, and Houston’s Jeanette Mireles. Pielet is ranked second in Texas. Stoiana is ranked 10th nationally, and Mireles has been ranked as high as 23rd nationally.

Stanford had the highest ranked class at 350 points followed by A&M (310), Duke (293), Georgia (276), UCLA (263), Virginia (256), Arizona State and Harvard (241) and Texas and Princeton (227).