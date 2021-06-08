 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women’s tennis team's recruiting class ranked second nationally
0 comments

Texas A&M women’s tennis team's recruiting class ranked second nationally

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team’s recruiting class for 2021 was ranked second nationally in this week’s Tennis Recruiting Network spring rankings.

A&M’s class of 2021 includes El Paso’s Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana of Southbury, Connecticut, and Houston’s Jeanette Mireles. Pielet is ranked second in Texas. Stoiana is ranked 10th nationally, and Mireles has been ranked as high as 23rd nationally.

Stanford had the highest ranked class at 350 points followed by A&M (310), Duke (293), Georgia (276), UCLA (263), Virginia (256), Arizona State and Harvard (241) and Texas and Princeton (227).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert