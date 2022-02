The Texas A&M women’s tennis team’s 2022 signing class is ranked fourth in the Tennis Recruiting Network winter rankings announced Monday. The Aggies’ class includes Daria Smetannikov from Morganville, New Jersey, and Mia Kupres from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Southern California had the top-ranked recruiting class with 334 points followed by Stanford (318), Florida (306), A&M (301) and Notre Dame (268).