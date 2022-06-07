 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M women’s tennis team earns national, regional honors

  • 0

Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova earned ITA All-America women’s tennis honors, the ITA announced Tuesday. Branstine was named an All-American in singles, while Goldsmith and Makarova were honored in doubles.

Branstine went 17-9 in singles last season, including 14-7 against ranked opponents.

Goldsmith and Makarova went 35-7 overall last season with a 15-5 record against ranked opponents. Playing No. 1 doubles, they helped the Aggies win a program-best 32 doubles points this year.

On Monday, A&M head coach Mark Weaver was named the ITA Texas Region’s coach of the year, while Jordan Szabo was named the region’s assistant coach of the year. Makarova was named the region’s senior player of the year and most improved senior, while Branstine was named its rookie of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert