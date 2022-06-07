Texas A&M women’s tennis team earns national, regional honors

Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova earned ITA All-America women’s tennis honors, the ITA announced Tuesday. Branstine was named an All-American in singles, while Goldsmith and Makarova were honored in doubles.

Branstine went 17-9 in singles last season, including 14-7 against ranked opponents.

Goldsmith and Makarova went 35-7 overall last season with a 15-5 record against ranked opponents. Playing No. 1 doubles, they helped the Aggies win a program-best 32 doubles points this year.

On Monday, A&M head coach Mark Weaver was named the ITA Texas Region’s coach of the year, while Jordan Szabo was named the region’s assistant coach of the year. Makarova was named the region’s senior player of the year and most improved senior, while Branstine was named its rookie of the year.