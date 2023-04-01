The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis match against No. 4 Georgia has been moved up to 10 a.m. Sunday, the school announced Saturday. The Southeastern Conference showdown between the Aggies (20-1, 8-0) and Bulldogs (15-3, 8-0) originally was scheduled for noon.
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
