The Texas A&M tennis teams are both scheduled to play LSU on Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The fifth-ranked Aggie women (24-1, 10-0) will face the Tigers (4-11, 3-7) at noon, while the A&M men (18-10, 5-3) and LSU (13-8, 306) will play at 5 p.m.
Texas A&M tennis teams to play at LSU on Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
