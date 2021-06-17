Texas A&M tennis teams to host ITA Kickoff Weekend events next year

Eagle staff report
The Texas A&M tennis teams will host ITA Kickoff Weekend regionals next season on Jan. 28-31, 2022, at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M’s men will host Arizona, Texas Tech and UCLA. The Aggies will face UCLA in the first round, whle Arizona will play Texas Tech with the winners meeting in the second round for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
The Aggie women will host South Carolina, Texas Tech and Princeton and will face Princeton in the first round.
