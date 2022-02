The Texas A&M tennis teams will host matches Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center with the No. 18 Aggie men playing SMU at 1 p.m. followed by the No. 7 Aggie women vs. Rice at 4 p.m. A&M’s men (6-4) lost at No. 20 Oklahoma 7-0 on Friday in Norman, Okla. The Aggie women (13-1) have won four straight including a doubleheader sweep on Feb. 19, beating TCU 5-2 and Abilene Christian 6-1.