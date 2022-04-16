 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M tennis teams to end regular season on road Sunday

The Texas A&M tennis teams will wrap up the regular season with Southeastern Conference road matches Sunday.

The sixth-ranked and SEC champion Aggie women will face Missouri (7-18, 2-10) at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia, Missouri. A&M (26-1, 12-0) clinched the SEC title Friday with a 6-1 victory at Arkansas.

The SEC women’s tennis tournament is set for Wednesday through April 24 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida. The Aggies have a double-bye in the tournament and will begin in the quarterfinals next Friday.

The 21st-ranked Aggie men will play No. 3 Florida (19-2, 11-0) at noon Sunday at the Ring Tennis Complex. A&M (21-11, 7-4) lost at No. 9 South Carolina 6-1 on Friday.

The SEC men’s tournament will be held at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday through April 24. A&M has a first-round bye and will begin in the second round on Thursday.

