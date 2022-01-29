Texas A&M tennis teams open ITA Kickoff Weekend with strong wins

Saturday’s weather was near perfect, and so were the Texas A&M tennis teams.
A cold front that hit Bryan-College Station threatened to possibly delay the start of the 14th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend, but sunny skies greeted the 13th-ranked Aggie women, who got things rolling with a 4-1 victory over Princeton. The 19th-ranked Aggie men kept a large crowd engaged at the Mitchell Tennis Center with a 4-0 afternoon victory over 23rd-ranked UCLA.
Both Aggie teams will have a chance to advance to ITA Team National Indoor Championships on Sunday with the women (7-0) facing Texas Tech (3-0) at 11 a.m. and the men (2-0) taking on 12th-ranked Arizona (5-1) at 2 p.m.
Freshman Guido Marson capped the A&M men’s victory by finishing off 96th-ranked Stefan Leustian 7-5, 6-4. It was A&M’s second straight victory over UCLA (1-1) after losing seven straight matches to the 16-time NCAA champions.
“UCLA is one of the most storied programs in college tennis,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “They always have a very talented roster, and we were fortunate to get see them out in California a couple weeks ago at the tournament at Sherwood. We knew it would be a tough match.”
Noah Schachter and the Aggies were up to the challenge. Schachter and fellow junior Austin Abbrat, ranked 35th in the country in doubles, got a 6-3 victory over UCLA’s Alexander Hoogmartens and Bryce Pereira. A&M fell behind by a break, but Schachter said the crowd gave them a lift.
A&M’s Giulio Perego and Raphael also grabbed a 6-3 victory on the third line for the doubles point.
“I felt like the doubles point was big, and I thought our team competed really well,” Denton said. “Most importantly, I thought the big crowd helped us a lot.”
Schachter, ranked 115th in singles, played to the crowd in a dominating 6-2, 6-2 victory over Drew Baird.
“I had a great week of practice with the guys,” Schachter said. “I think we were all fired up to play. I got momentum early, and I just rolled with it.”
Along with beating a name program, the singles match was personal for Schachter, who is good friends with Baird.
“We used to play doubles together,” Schachter said. “I knew I had to play really well, and I was just fortunate to win a lot of deuce points.”
Schachter gave A&M a 2-0 lead, and Marson later sealed the victory, but junior Matthis Ross had a pivotal 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 victory over 96th-ranked Stefan Leustian on the fourth line. His winning shot to go ahead 4-1 in the third set excited the crowd and Denton.
“On a 3-all point, Matt hit a running forehand sliding off the court, and that was a huge momentum change for us,” Denton said.
If Ross wouldn’t have earned his team point, freshman Giulio Perego was there to pick him up. Perego battled back for a 5-7, 6-2, 5-1 lead over Karl Lee on the sixth line before Marson clinched the team victory.
The A&M women were just as impressive in handing the Tigers their fifth straight loss to open the season. Princeton’s Daria Frayman, ranked fourth in singles, grabbed a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Carson Branstine on the top line, but by then the Aggies had earned the first three points.
“I feel like we raised our game to another level in the doubles competition, and we got off to a really solid start in singles,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “For four out of our six starters today, it was really their first taste of high-level college tennis. We won decisively, and we haven’t even started firing on all cylinders yet.”
A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith and graduate Tatiana Makarova, who are ranked fifth in doubles, earned a quick 6-2 victory over seventh-ranked Frayman and Grace Joyce. Freshman Mary Stoiana teamed up with junior Carson Branstine for a 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles to give the Aggies a 1-0 team lead.
In singles, A&M’s Jeanette Mireles beat Leena Bennetto 6-2, 6-2 on the sixth line, and Goldsmith defeated Zoe Howard 6-3, 6-4 on the fourth line for a 3-0 lead. After Frayman’s top-line win, Stoiana defeated 60th-ranked Brianna Shvets 6-0, 7-6 (5) at No. 3 singles to clinch the team victory.
“I knew that if I just kept fighting, I would be able to give myself a shot to get a point on the board for our team,” Stoiana said. “Whether I’m playing my best tennis in the second set or not, I am able to control the amount of effort that I put in.”
• NOTES — The Texas Tech women (3-0) advanced with a 4-0 victory over South Carolina (0-2), while the Arizona men (5-1) grabbed a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech. The UCLA men will play Texas Tech (3-1) and the South Carolina women (0-2) will face Princeton in Sunday’s consolation matches. ... The men’s winner will advance to the ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle next month with the women’s winner advancing to the ITA Women’s National Team Indoor Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.