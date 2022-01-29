Texas A&M tennis teams open ITA Kickoff Weekend with strong wins

Saturday’s weather was near perfect, and so were the Texas A&M tennis teams.

A cold front that hit Bryan-College Station threatened to possibly delay the start of the 14th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend, but sunny skies greeted the 13th-ranked Aggie women, who got things rolling with a 4-1 victory over Princeton. The 19th-ranked Aggie men kept a large crowd engaged at the Mitchell Tennis Center with a 4-0 afternoon victory over 23rd-ranked UCLA.

Both Aggie teams will have a chance to advance to ITA Team National Indoor Championships on Sunday with the women (7-0) facing Texas Tech (3-0) at 11 a.m. and the men (2-0) taking on 12th-ranked Arizona (5-1) at 2 p.m.

Freshman Guido Marson capped the A&M men’s victory by finishing off 96th-ranked Stefan Leustian 7-5, 6-4. It was A&M’s second straight victory over UCLA (1-1) after losing seven straight matches to the 16-time NCAA champions.

“UCLA is one of the most storied programs in college tennis,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “They always have a very talented roster, and we were fortunate to get see them out in California a couple weeks ago at the tournament at Sherwood. We knew it would be a tough match.”