Texas A&M tennis teams earn nine spots in final ITA individual rankings

The Texas A&M tennis teams finished with nine combined singles and doubles teams in the final ITA individual rankings released Thursday.

The Aggie women’s team had five in the final rankings, including Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova at No. 3 in doubles. Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana are 43rd in doubles, while Branstine finished 15th in singles with Makarova at No. 25 and Stoiana at No. 80.