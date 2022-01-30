Texas A&M tennis teams earn berths to ITA National Indoors with pair of wins in regional finals

After the departure of Valentin Vacherot, Juan Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib last season, there was an abrupt need for the Texas A&M men’s tennis team to see the next wave of Aggie talent step into the spotlight.
With a mix of veterans and newcomers, the 19th-ranked Aggies made a statement in a 4-1 win over No. 12 Arizona in the finals of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, earning a berth to the ITA National Indoors which begins Feb. 18.
“I think it just says that we’re a really good team,” junior Noah Schachter said. “We have a bunch of young guys, but we also have some veteran leadership … We have so much depth and everyone on this team is really good.”
A backhand by Schachter on court 1 set up a shot out of bounds by Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts that clinched the game-winning point for the Aggies (3-0). Schachter, ranked No. 115 in the nation, defeated the Wildcat 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in singles play.
The Floridian said he learned a lot about leadership from Vacherot, Aguilar and Habib.
“It means a lot,” Schachter said of the win. “I was always behind Val, Hady and Carlos, because they were such amazing players and they are proving it in the pros. I’m just trying to do my own thing, but they were great role models, so I’m just trying to do what I think they would do in those moments.”
The Aggies started the day off strong, claiming the doubles point in a tight court 3 victory as A&M’s Giulio Perego and Raphael Perot came back from a 30-15 deficit in the final set to knock off Arizona’s Flip Malbasic and Jett Middleton, 7-5.
The Wildcats tied it back up on a singles third-line victory by Colton Smith, who made quick work of the 74th-ranked Perot, 6-1, 6-3.
However, it was all A&M after that. Junior Matthis Ross broke serve on a double fault to take the sixth set and ultimately won the fourth line match 6-2, 7-5 over No. 53 Herman Hoeyeraal.
“I thought Matthis Ross was really good today,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “He got down in the second, but he kept battling and he fought his tail off.”
On court 5, junior Guido Marson put the Aggies up 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Carlos Hassey before Schachter grabbed his win over Ziverts.
“They are the next guys up,” Denton said. “It’s their time to play higher in the lineup and excel. We have set a pretty high standard here for quite a while and I think that our guys expectations are to do well and that showed today." When we got under pressure, our guys played those important moments with a lot of courage.”
Had Schachter taken just a few extra moments to wrap up his win, the deciding victory could have come from Perego on court 6. The freshman had Filip Malbasic on the ropes 6-4, 5-1 when the match came to a conclusion.
“I was really proud of our freshman Giulio,” Denton said. “He was getting beat up pretty good first set. Things weren’t going well and then he just kind of clicked in. When he did, similarly to yesterday in the second set, when he clicked in, he was dominant. I think that's a great sign to see and great for his confidence as well.”
Earlier in the day, the No. 13 Aggie women's team also punched a ticket to nationals with a 4-0 sweep of Texas Tech.
“It has been an amazing weekend for our team,” A&M women's head coach Mark Weaver said. “The girls are playing at an extremely high level right now. At this point in the season, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Aggies started on the front foot by earning the double’s point. A&M’s fifth-ranked doubles pairing of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova knocked off Kailey Evans and Avelina Sayfetdinova 6-3 to take the top line, followed by a 6-3 victory from A&M's Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet over Metka Komac and Olivia Peet on the third line. It was Mireles and Pielet's first win together since opening day.
Pielet took a 6-1, 6-0 game over Komac, extending a singles win streak to six matches. On the first line, junior Carson Branstine defeated No. 46 Margarita Skriabina 6-1, 6-1 and the deciding victory came from Goldsmith, who knocked off No. 89 Evans in a 6-4, 3-1 decision for her first ranked win of the season.
“In the beginning of the match, I was a little nervous and my opponent wasn’t giving me a lot to work with,” she said. “Once I started to get more comfortable on the court, I was able to start hitting through the ball and focus more on my footwork.”
The women's 8-0 record matches the best start in program history set by the 2019 team.
“We have all the talent in the world at practically every position, but we are going to continue pushing our team to new heights every day,” Weaver said. “Our program has a lot to play for this year, and we have a chance to go to Wisconsin and compete for a National Championship at the ITA Indoors coming up early next month." The team is thriving right now, and we have exceptional team chemistry, so I’m very proud of our group.”