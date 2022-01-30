Texas A&M tennis teams earn berths to ITA National Indoors with pair of wins in regional finals

After the departure of Valentin Vacherot, Juan Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib last season, there was an abrupt need for the Texas A&M men’s tennis team to see the next wave of Aggie talent step into the spotlight.

With a mix of veterans and newcomers, the 19th-ranked Aggies made a statement in a 4-1 win over No. 12 Arizona in the finals of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, earning a berth to the ITA National Indoors which begins Feb. 18.

“I think it just says that we’re a really good team,” junior Noah Schachter said. “We have a bunch of young guys, but we also have some veteran leadership … We have so much depth and everyone on this team is really good.”

A backhand by Schachter on court 1 set up a shot out of bounds by Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts that clinched the game-winning point for the Aggies (3-0). Schachter, ranked No. 115 in the nation, defeated the Wildcat 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in singles play.

The Floridian said he learned a lot about leadership from Vacherot, Aguilar and Habib.