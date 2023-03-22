The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will have to adjust after losing one of its key performers, while the men’s tennis team is looking to build on a four-match winning streak.

A&M senior Carson Branstine will have surgery next month to repair a torn labrum in her hip. She was 10-0 in doubles this season with all but one of those victories with sophomore Mary Stoiana.

“Carson and Mary are currently ranked third in the nation in doubles,” A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “It is hard, knowing that we could have that out there.”

Branstine, who had been trying to play through the injury, didn’t play in A&M’s last two matches, both 5-2 victories over LSU and Miami, though the Aggies dropped the doubles point against 13th-ranked Miami.

“We’ve had to change some things around, and it probably showed a little bit in the Miami match,” Weaver said. “We didn’t necessarily play our best doubles. We still have plenty of good teams to put out there. We’ll figure it all out.”

Stoiana and graduate Jayci Goldsmith are 5-1 in doubles and ranked 43rd, while Goldsmith and graduate Salma Ewing are 12-4 and ranked 46th. A&M’s third doubles team of sophomores Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles is 6-3 and has been ranked.

Daria Smetannikov can also play doubles. She has a 5-1 record, having played with four different partners.

“Daria Smetannikov is improving each and every day,” Weaver said. “She’s a great athlete and a powerful hitter.”

Branstine also was 7-3 and ranked 54th in singles. She retired from her last match to South Carolina’s 16th-ranked Sarah Hamner, losing 6-2, 2-0 when she had to quit. Even without Branstine, the Aggies have four ranked singles players in No. 3 Stoiana, No. 90 Pielet, No. 100 freshman Mia Kupres and No. 120 Goldsmith.

A&M, which reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament last year, has won 22 straight matches against Southeastern Conference teams. Its lone loss this year was 4-2 to 12th-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 12. The Tar Heels are currently ranked No. 1.

“I knew if our team was basically healthy, I knew this is where we could be,” Weaver said. “[After] the season we had last year, I actually knew this was going to be a better team or felt it was going to be a better team. We have a very talented group.”

A&M has eight players on scholarship and most are interchangeable.

“Jeanette Pielet is nationally ranked in singles and doubles and she’s kind of our seventh or eighth singles player,” Weaver said.

The Aggies (17-1, 5-0), who are a half game behind fourth-ranked Georgia (13-3, 6-0) and 12th-ranked Tennessee (13-2, 6-0) in SEC play, will play at Alabama (9-6, 2-3) on Friday and at 11th-ranked Auburn (13-4, 3-2) on Sunday.

While the women will be traveling this weekend, the 27th-ranked A&M men (10-7, 3-2) will be home to Alabama (9-9, 1-4) at 4 p.m. Thursday before playing at 20th-ranked Tennessee (12-6, 3-2) at noon Sunday.

The Aggies are 2-5 against ranked teams, having lost to a quartet of teams currently in the top seven — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 7 Georgia.

A&M had a 3-2 lead on Kentucky at home but couldn’t pull off the upset in the 4-3 loss, and the Aggies dropped a pair of three-set singles matches in a 4-2 road loss at Georgia.

“So we’re there levelwise,” A&M men’s tennis coach Steve Denton said. “We need to get over the hump.”

A&M showed signs of that with a 4-2 road victory over Mississippi State on March 11. Mississippi State, which is currently ranked 12th, turned around and beat second-ranked South Carolina.

At an A&M all-staff meeting this week, Denton told them, “I think we’re a top 10 team, or [we’re] certainly at that level.”

A&M is among five SEC teams with two league losses.

“There’s a bunch of us in this mix,” Denton said. “I really still don’t take a lot of stock in the number behind our name. Ultimately, we’ve got to beat some of these bigger teams to move up, but I like the way this team is trending.”

A&M has home matches remaining against No. 4 South Carolina, No. 18 Auburn and No. 22 Florida.

Denton believes the matches played earlier in the year against ranked teams are starting to pay dividends.

“We know we’re going to have a brutal schedule, but that’s why these guys come to Texas A&M,” Denton said. “We’ve still got more professional tennis players out there on the tour than any other school.”

A&M has made the last 15 NCAA tournaments under Denton, reaching the Elite Eight three times, the last in 2021.

“Hopefully, we’ll figure out a way to be playing our best tennis in April and May when it really matters,” Denton said.

A&M senior Noah Schachter is ranked 38th in singles. Junior Raphael Perot is 65th, junior Pierce Rollins 104th and senior Trey Hilderband 113th.

Denton is proud of the program’s ability to develop young talent and doesn’t worry about statistics or rankings.

“I’m looking more for having these guys develop and be as good as they can be while they’re here at Texas A&M,” Denton said.

• NOTES — Branstine was injured at a professional event in late September in Lubbock where she made the finals by playing five straight days, Weaver said. Branstine had labrum tears in the other hip that required surgery in 2021. The recovery time will be approximately six months, Weaver said. ... For the first time this season, A&M’s women had to rally after Miami won the doubles point and played well in the first sets in singles. “I was very pleased with how we responded,” Weaver said. “It showed a lot of character and grit from our team.” ... Kupres was named the SEC women's tennis freshman of the week Wednesday. She went 2-0 in singles last week. ... A&M is the lone SEC school without an indoor tennis facility. Georgia is building a new indoor facility for $25 million after spending $26.7 million on renovations to the Magill Tennis Complex, Denton said. Georgia has hosted the NCAA Championships several times and Athens, Georgia, is considered the mecca of the sport. “I still think it’s the best place to have the NCAA tournament,” said Denton, who played there while at Texas. ... Denton calls tennis matches “a hidden gem,” adding that it doesn’t get much better than having a 3-3 tie with all eyes on one court. “There’s a lot of drama involved in these matches. You’re really close to the athletes because the stadiums are closer,” Denton said. “You see how athletic these guys are. It’s a really fun event to go to. I still believe our best days for tennis are ahead.”