 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named to SEC all-tournament men's tennis team
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named to SEC all-tournament men's tennis team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M’s fourth-ranked Valentin Vacherot was named to the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis all-tournament team Friday.

Vacherot beat Florida’s No. 3 Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Aggies’ 4-3 loss to the Gators in the tournament semifinals Thursday. The victory pushed Vacherot’s dual-match singles record to 85-20, tying him for the most wins in program history with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).

Tennessee’s Martim Prata was named the tournament MVP after helping the second-seeded and fifth-ranked Volunteers beat the top-seeded and top-ranked Gators 4-3 in the championship match Friday. Tennessee’s Luca Widenmann, Florida’s Blaise Bicknell and Josh Goodger and South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues also made the all-tournament team.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert