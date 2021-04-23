Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named to SEC all-tournament men's tennis team

Texas A&M’s fourth-ranked Valentin Vacherot was named to the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis all-tournament team Friday.
Vacherot beat Florida’s No. 3 Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Aggies’ 4-3 loss to the Gators in the tournament semifinals Thursday. The victory pushed Vacherot’s dual-match singles record to 85-20, tying him for the most wins in program history with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).
Tennessee’s Martim Prata was named the tournament MVP after helping the second-seeded and fifth-ranked Volunteers beat the top-seeded and top-ranked Gators 4-3 in the championship match Friday. Tennessee’s Luca Widenmann, Florida’s Blaise Bicknell and Josh Goodger and South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues also made the all-tournament team.