Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named to SEC all-tournament men's tennis team

Vacherot beat Florida’s No. 3 Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Aggies’ 4-3 loss to the Gators in the tournament semifinals Thursday. The victory pushed Vacherot’s dual-match singles record to 85-20, tying him for the most wins in program history with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).