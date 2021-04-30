Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named SEC men’s tennis player of year

Texas A&M senior Valentin Vacherot was named the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis player of the year, becoming the first Aggie to earn the award Friday. Vacherot also made the All-SEC first team, while Hady Habib and Carlos Aguilar made the second team, and Raphael Perot named the SEC’s All-Freshman team.
Vacherot is 21-5 in singles this season including 16-3 in dual-match singles. He is 85-20 all-time in dual-match singles and is tied with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85) the most victories in school history.
All-SEC Men’s Tennis
Here is the 2021 All-Southeastern Conference men’s tennis team:
First Team
Edson Ortiz, Alabama; Tyler Stice, Auburn; Sam Riffice, Florida; Duarte Vale, Florida; Andy Andrade, Florida; Liam Draxl, Kentucky; Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky; Tim Sandkaulen, Ole Miss; Finn Reynolds, Ole Miss; Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina; Connor Thomson, South Carolina; Johannus Monday, Tennessee; Adam Walton, Tennessee; Hady Habib, Texas A&M; Valentin Vacherot, A&M
Second Team
Blaise Bicknell, Florida; Trent Bryde, Georgia; Philip Henning, Georgia; Tyler Zink , Georgia; Millen Hurrion, Kentucky; Ronnie Hohmann, LSU; Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss; Giovanni Oradini, Mississippi State; Florian Broska, Mississippi State; Toby Samuel, South Carolina; Carlos Aguilar, Texas A&M; George Harwell, Vanderbilt
Freshman Team
Ben Shelton, Florida; John Hallquist Lithén, Ole Miss; Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State; Toby Samuel, South Carolina; Johannus Monday, Tennessee; Raphael Perot, A&M
Player of the Year
Valentin Vacherot, A&M
Freshman of the Year
Johannus Monday, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year
Liam Draxl, Kentucky
Coach of the Year
Bryan Shelton, Florida