Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named SEC men’s tennis player of year
A&M Men's Tennis vs Baylor

Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot celebrates a point during a doubles match with teammate Pierce Rollins against Baylor’s Charlie Broom and Matias Soto at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Thursday. Vacherot and Rollins won their doubles match, and Vacherot later clinched the team victory with his win at No. 1 singles.

 Eagle photo by Cassie Stricker

Texas A&M senior Valentin Vacherot was named the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis player of the year, becoming the first Aggie to earn the award Friday. Vacherot also made the All-SEC first team, while Hady Habib and Carlos Aguilar made the second team, and Raphael Perot named the SEC’s All-Freshman team.

Vacherot is 21-5 in singles this season including 16-3 in dual-match singles. He is 85-20 all-time in dual-match singles and is tied with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85) the most victories in school history.

All-SEC Men’s Tennis

Here is the 2021 All-Southeastern Conference men’s tennis team:

First Team

Edson Ortiz, Alabama; Tyler Stice, Auburn; Sam Riffice, Florida; Duarte Vale, Florida; Andy Andrade, Florida; Liam Draxl, Kentucky; Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky; Tim Sandkaulen, Ole Miss; Finn Reynolds, Ole Miss; Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina; Connor Thomson, South Carolina; Johannus Monday, Tennessee; Adam Walton, Tennessee; Hady Habib, Texas A&M; Valentin Vacherot, A&M

Second Team

Blaise Bicknell, Florida; Trent Bryde, Georgia; Philip Henning, Georgia; Tyler Zink , Georgia; Millen Hurrion, Kentucky; Ronnie Hohmann, LSU; Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss; Giovanni Oradini, Mississippi State; Florian Broska, Mississippi State; Toby Samuel, South Carolina; Carlos Aguilar, Texas A&M; George Harwell, Vanderbilt

Freshman Team

Ben Shelton, Florida; John Hallquist Lithén, Ole Miss; Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State; Toby Samuel, South Carolina; Johannus Monday, Tennessee; Raphael Perot, A&M

Player of the Year

Valentin Vacherot, A&M

Freshman of the Year

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year

Liam Draxl, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Bryan Shelton, Florida

