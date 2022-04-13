Texas A&M’s Noah Schachter named SEC men’s tennis player of week

Texas A&M’s Noah Schachter was named the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis player of the week. He went a perfect 4-0 in A&M’s dual-match victories over LSU and Ole Miss last week.
