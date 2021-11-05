 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s No. 3 Goldsmith-Makarova win another doubles match at national ITA event
SAN DIEGO — Texas A&M’s third-ranked doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova won for the second straight day Friday at the ITA National Fall Championships, beating Princeton’s Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce 6-1, 6-1 in the women’s double round of 16. Goldsmith and Makarova will face either California’s Erin Richarson and Jessica Alsola or Pepperdine’s Victoria Flores and Lisa Zaar at 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. If the Aggies win, they also will play the semifinals Saturday with the championship match set for Sunday.

