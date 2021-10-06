 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Makarova outlasts Georgia’s May at ITA All-American
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Makarova outlasts Georgia’s May at ITA All-American

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 10 Tatiana Makarova beat Georgia’s No. 19 Lea May 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) in the singles round of 32 at the ITA All-American Women’s Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Makarova will face either No. 13 Victoria Flores of Pepperdine or Sarah Hamner of South Carolina in the round of 16 on Thursday. Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, ranked third nationally in doubles, also will face Wake Forest’s No. 38 Anna and Carolyn Campana at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert