Texas A&M’s Makarova outlasts Georgia’s May at ITA All-American

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 10 Tatiana Makarova beat Georgia’s No. 19 Lea May 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) in the singles round of 32 at the ITA All-American Women’s Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Makarova will face either No. 13 Victoria Flores of Pepperdine or Sarah Hamner of South Carolina in the round of 16 on Thursday. Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, ranked third nationally in doubles, also will face Wake Forest’s No. 38 Anna and Carolyn Campana at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.