 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Makarova, Goldsmith make NCAA women’s singles, doubles tennis tournaments
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Makarova, Goldsmith make NCAA women’s singles, doubles tennis tournaments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M’s No. 23 Tatiana Makarova made the field for the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship in singles, while she and Jayci Goldsmith made the national doubles tournament, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Makarova and Goldsmith are ranked 26th in doubles. The singles and doubles tournaments will follow the team championship and will run from May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

A&M will open the NCAA team tournament against Drake at noon Friday at the Christie Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois.

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress and players Austin Bost and Chandler Jozwiak preview the Aggies' upcoming series against Ole Miss.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert