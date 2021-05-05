Texas A&M’s Makarova, Goldsmith make NCAA women’s singles, doubles tennis tournaments

Texas A&M’s No. 23 Tatiana Makarova made the field for the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship in singles, while she and Jayci Goldsmith made the national doubles tournament, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Makarova and Goldsmith are ranked 26th in doubles. The singles and doubles tournaments will follow the team championship and will run from May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
A&M will open the NCAA team tournament against Drake at noon Friday at the Christie Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois.