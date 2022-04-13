 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith named to SEC women's tennis community service team

Texas A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith was named to the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis community service team Wednesday. Goldsmith is active in AggiesCAN, the 12th Can and REVved up to Read among other community service efforts.

