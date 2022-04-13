Texas A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith was named to the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis community service team Wednesday. Goldsmith is active in AggiesCAN, the 12th Can and REVved up to Read among other community service efforts.
Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith named to SEC women's tennis community service team
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team beat Ole Miss and UT Rio Grande Valley both by identical scores of 6-1 on Sunday in its final …
Three Texas A&M tennis players earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, La. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept LSU 7-0 to win its 16th straight and 11th straight in Southeastern…
The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face Ole Miss at 1 p.m. and Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. Sunday in a doubleheader to…
BATON ROUGE, La. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to beat LSU 7-0 on Friday…
The Texas A&M tennis teams are both scheduled to play LSU on Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The fifth-ranked …
The second-ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team completed the Texas two-step with a 5-2 victory over 28th-ranked Texas A&M at the Mitchell …
ATHENS, Ga. – The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated seventh-ranked Georgia 7-0 in Southeastern Conference action Sunday a…
The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team continued its rampage through the Southeastern Conference with a 6-1 victory over Alabama…
AUBURN, Ala. – The 29th-ranked Auburn men’s tennis team won the doubles point and never trailed in grabbing a 4-2 Southeastern Conference vict…