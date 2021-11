SAN DIEGO — Texas A&M’s third-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova outlasted Ohio State’s Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10) in the first round of women’s doubles at the ITA National Falls Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Aggies advance to the round of 16 to face Princeton’s Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce on Friday at a time to be determined.