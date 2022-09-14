 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M promotes Jordan Szabo to women’s tennis associate head coach

  • 0

Texas A&M women’s tennis assistant coach Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach under Mark Weaver, A&M announced Wednesday. Szabo played for the Aggie men’s team from 2012-15 and is a two-time ITA assistant coach of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M men add doubles All-American

 The Texas A&M men’s tennis program added Central Florida graduate transfer Trey Hilderbrand. The San Antonio native earned All-America ho…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 3

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert