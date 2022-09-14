Texas A&M women’s tennis assistant coach Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach under Mark Weaver, A&M announced Wednesday. Szabo played for the Aggie men’s team from 2012-15 and is a two-time ITA assistant coach of the year.
Texas A&M promotes Jordan Szabo to women’s tennis associate head coach
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
