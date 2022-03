The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 8 Georgia (13-4, 5-1 SEC) at 1 p.m. Sunday and UTSA (9-7) at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (15-9, 3-2) enter the match fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings behind Florida (15-2, 7-0), Georgia and Kentucky (14-4, 5-1). The first 100 fans on Sunday will receive a commemorative 12th Man Statue and the first 50 fans will get a voucher for a free pretzel.