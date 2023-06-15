The Texas A&M men’s tennis team chose to play the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend in Athens, Georgia, on Jan. 28-29, 2024. Georgia finished the season ranked seventh followed by No. 19 A&M, No. 26 Auburn and No. 74 Louisiana in the four-team regional. A&M will open the regional against Auburn, while Georgia will face Louisiana. The winner of the four-team tournament advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 16-19, 2024, at Columbia and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.