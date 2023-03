The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open Southeastern Conference play against LSU at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (2-4) also will play Lamar at 10 a.m. in a doubleheader.

A&M is coming off a 5-2 loss at No. 2 Texas on Sunday in Austin, while LSU (8-1) swept two matches against Louisiana-Lafayette and New Orleans 4-0 on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.