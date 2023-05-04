The 19th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face SMU at 2 p.m. Friday at the NCAA TCU Regional at the Bayard H. Freidman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.

The winner between the Aggies (18-11) and Mustangs (15-13) will face either No. 2 TCU (22-2) or Texas-Arlington (16-7) in the second round at 4 p.m. Saturday.

A&M will be making its 27th straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. A&M’s Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot recently made the All-Southeastern Conference first team and earned berths into the NCAA singles tournament.