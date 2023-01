The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face San Diego at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hogan Tennis Center in San Diego to open the dual-match season.

A&M’s No. 44 Pierce Rollins, No. 88 Raphael Perot, Noah Schachter, Giulio Perego and Kenner Taylor each earned victories over ranked opponents in singles, while JC Roddick and Perego added a doubles victory over a ranked team at the Sherwood Intercollegiate last week in Thousand Oaks, California.