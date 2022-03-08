Texas A&M men's tennis team to host UTA, No. 13 Texas on Wednesday

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host a doubleheader Wednesday, facing Texas-Arlington (8-5) at 11 a.m. and No. 13 Texas (7-6) at 6 p.m. at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (8-5) ended a five-match losing streak with victories over Incarnate Word 5-2 and Arkansas 4-3 on Friday.