The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will Mississippi State at 1 p.m. and Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. Sunday in a doubleheader at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (11-6, 2-0) won a pair of matches Friday, beat Vanderbilt 5-2 in Southeastern Conference play and Lamar 5-0 in a nonconference match. Mississippi State (11-5, 1-2) edged past LSU 4-3 on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Lamar (4-9) lost to Texas-San Antonio 4-3 in Abilene in its last action on March 5.