The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play No. 7 Georgia at 11 a.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at the Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia. A&M (6-6, 1-1) has split its first two SEC matches, beat LSU 4-1 and losing to No. 6 Kentucky 4-3 last week. Georgia is 8-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 7 Georgia on road Thursday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
